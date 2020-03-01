Get into GEAR training sessions return for runners

Preparations for the GEAR 10K run in Lynn are stepping up as weekly training sessions begin this week.

With it now being two months until GEAR returns to the town, runners of all ages and abilities are invited to the sessions.

Lynn running club Ryston Runners will be hosting the training, which will take place on the running track at Alive Lynnsport at 7pm every Wednesday.

Will you be running this year?

Each session will last approximately one hour and aims to create a supportive atmosphere in which runners are encouraged to achieve personal goals.

They will be provided free of charge thanks to sponsorship from Bespak.

Rebecca Tuff of Ryston Runners said: “We are delighted that the Get into GEAR training sessions are returning this year.

Scenes from last year's GEAR 10K event

“We saw our runners accomplish some incredible achievements at 2019’s Asda Foundation GEAR 10K and we were proud to be a part of that.

“Everyone is welcome to join us this year. It doesn’t matter about your ability, it’s all about having a good time and improving our health in the process.”

A series of interval training methods will focus on improving endurance, running form, metabolism and motivation.

The GEAR 10K will start from the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, May 3.

Running alongside the 10K that day will be the Bespak Mini GEAR, a 1.2km race for those over the age of six.

2019 Mini GEAR scene

Mini GEAR enables hundreds of local schoolchildren to get involved with the event.

Entries for the GEAR 10K, Mini Gear and Bespak Corporate Challenge are open and available at www.runforall.com.

Runners are welcome to run for fun, a chosen charity or one of the partner charities which so far include: Headway, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, The Purfleet Trust, East Anglia Children's Hospice,Forward, King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, the Benjamin Foundation and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

