More ways to get involved in this year’s Love West Norfolk day have been unveiled as West Norfolk’s MPs lend their support to the day.

From taking one step towards protecting the environment, to getting out and about on foot or cycle, from creating recycled arts and crafts with the kids, to snapping away for the photo competition, the Love West Norfolk resources pack offers a number of ways for everyone to join in on Monday, February 14.

Schools competitions have also been launched and infants can get involved by drawing or painting their favourite West Norfolk place and this could be anywhere in West Norfolk that they love from Hunstanton beach to their own back garden.

Love West Norfolk Day is going green this year with environmental ways to support the campaign. (54667508)

Meanwhile, junior and secondary students are invited to come up with an idea to protect the environment.

And, Love West Norfolk has also made available resources such as emailable Valentine’s cards and postcards so that people can send a message to someone special on February 14, in an environmentally friendly way.

It comes after both Liz Truss and James Wild got behind the day.

Liz Truss (54585347)

Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, said: “From the distinct marshes of The Fens and the unique landscape of The Brecks, the stunning coastline and vibrant market towns and the natural beauty on offer in our region is there for all to see.

“I am really delighted to lend my support to Love West Norfolk Day 2022.”

Mr Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, said: “We are lucky to have such amazing coastline, chalk streams, countryside, and wildlife in West Norfolk.

James Wild (Con) NW Norfolk MP. Picture: Richard Townshend (32497291)

People of all ages are rightly passionate about the environment and we can play our part in protecting and enhancing this natural beauty.

“I hope that Love West Norfolk Day will be an opportunity for everyone to take time to enjoy what is on our doorstep and to experience something new that our area has to offer.”

This year’s Love West Norfolk Day is the fifth annual celebration of the area, and this year the theme is celebrating and protecting our beautiful West Norfolk environment.

The day will provide an opportunity to highlight the natural beauty of West Norfolk, as well as some of the ways that individuals and organisations can protect the environment.

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia (54245288)

And, the Love West Norfolk logo has even gone green for this year to mark the theme.

The day, and the Love West Norfolk campaign, is led by the West Norfolk Strategy Group which brings together key organisations and partners working collaboratively for west Norfolk.

The partners have added their voices in support of the day and this year’s theme.

David Pomfret, principal and chief executive of the College of West Anglia said: “We are delighted to be supporting Love West Norfolk Day this year.

“It has given us the opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful places West Norfolk has to offer, as well as the beauty of the natural environment and the importance of protecting the spaces around us.”

Anita Jones of Freebridge (52963643)

Freebridge Community Housing is also one of the organisations behind the day.

Chief executive Anita Jones outlined how important the theme is for Freebridge and the work that it is doing.

She said: “Freebridge are delighted to once again be supporting Love West Norfolk Day, with its focus this year on the environment.

“As the largest provider of housing in West Norfolk, we have a big role to play in helping combat climate change, and we want to step up and deliver.

“We want to start acting now and begin implementing improvements that make a difference to our customers today, while at the same time ensuring that any new decisions we make as a landlord or employer consider the impact they may have on our carbon footprint.”

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture, and heritage highlighted that the natural environment is a strong offer for visitors to west Norfolk and one of which we can be proud.

He said: “Now, perhaps more than ever before, tourists are looking for areas around the UK that offer tranquillity, a sense of space and distance, and a very real sense of mindfulness and wellbeing.

Norfolk County Council election candidates 2021 - Graham Middleton, Conservative, Gaywood North and Central division (46627670)

“The varied rich landscapes of west Norfolk perfectly fit that criteria, from our wide-open coastline to unspoilt rural villages, and from superb open-air attractions to our historic trails and pathways, we should certainly feel pride in celebrating everything we have to offer to our visitors.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital are also one of Love West Norfolk’s partners and Nichola Hunter, associate director of estates and facilities at the QEH NHS Foundation Trust described the link between sustainability and public health.

She said: “We are delighted to support Love West Norfolk Day again this year.

“Its theme is close to our hearts as we recognise the strong link between sustainability and public health.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

“There are many health benefits to be gained by time spent in nature, particularly on our physical and mental health which makes us even more fortunate to live, work and play in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

“As one of the first hospitals in the UK to be powered by an onsite wind turbine we are committed to tackling the climate challenge.

“Our Green Plan (due to be published imminently) sets out how we will continue to embed sustainable practices into how we care for people and continue leading the drive to create a greener NHS.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the day, including getting involved, can visit Love West Norfolk and follow the Love West Norfolk social media channels: Twitter @LoveWestNorfolk Facebook: @LoveWestNorfolk Instagram: love_west_norfolk and LinkedIn: Love West Norfolk.