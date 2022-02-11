As West Norfolk gets set to celebrate Love West Norfolk Day, more ways to mark the special day have been announced.

Businesses are being invited to attend a netwalk on Love West Norfolk day, whilst King’s Lynn parkrun is hosting Love West Norfolk parkrun on Saturday.

And, the borough council has confirmed that it will be lighting up the town hall and Corn Exchange green to celebrate Love West Norfolk Day on February 14.

James Bagge, Love WN.

James Bagge, Ambassador of Love West Norfolk commented: “It is absolutely fantastic to see so many people getting behind the day.

“We have so much to be proud of here in West Norfolk, we enjoy such an impressive landscape, and it is only right that we take time to celebrate and protect this.

“I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who is offering their support and ideas for West Norfolk’s special day.”

Love West Norfolk Day is going green this year with environmental ways to support the campaign.

Businesses in West Norfolk can come along to Norfolk Chambers of Commerce’s netwalk on Love West Norfolk day, all themed around celebrating and protecting the beautiful West Norfolk environment. The event will begin at 8am, with guest speaker Henry Saunders, the borough council’s Climate Change officer, talking about ways to protect the environment. Following the talk, attendees will be able to get out for a netwalk around The Walks.

Sign up here: https://www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events/netwalking-west-norfolk-0

Nova Fairbank, chief operating officer of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce said: “What You Need Is What We Do is more than just a tagline; it’s the backbone of who we are, and what we do. At the centre of the West Norfolk business Community is a thriving, supportive and energetic heart. We’re proud to celebrate Love West Norfolk Day, and the incredible businesses that continue to shine and support each other.”

Love West Norfolk postcard.

Prior to the day itself, King’s Lynn parkrun will be hosting the Love West Norfolk parkrun at 9am on Saturday, February 12, with participants encouraged to wear green. Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5K run which is open to everyone and anyone wishing to take part can register here www.parkrun.com from which they will be provided with their own personal barcode which they must bring with them when they attend.”

Lynn parkrun event director, Gary Walker, said: “I’m sure I speak for all when I say we love West Norfolk and making use of our green and pleasant parks for the runs fits in perfectly with this year’s ‘Love West Norfolk’ theme, emphasising what a green and pleasant area in which we live.

“We are so very lucky to have such pleasant places in which to exercise and I am always heartened by the very complimentary comments we frequently receive from visitors about West Norfolk who come to take part in parkrun from far and wide.

Lynn parkrun team with LWN logo.

“We are holding our Love West Norfolk parkrun on Saturday and have asked runners to wear something green to show their support for Love West Norfolk. ”

And, Love West Norfolk Day will culminate in the lighting up of the town hall and the Corn Exchange which will turn green to highlight this year’s theme and logo.

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment said: “People are being asked to celebrate and protect our beautiful West Norfolk environment for Love West Norfolk Day this year.

Paul Kunes.

“I urge residents to share pictures online of the best our area has to offer or even just pick up a discarded bit of rubbish and put it in the bin and support this fantastic day.

“I’m delighted that we finish the day by lighting up King’s Lynn Town Hall and the Alive Corn Exchange green.”

Anyone wanting to get involved in Love West Norfolk day can find out more here: Love West Norfolk Resource Pack.