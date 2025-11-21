The Government has failed to categorically confirm that the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be complete by 2032.

Following a series of Lynn News queries, the Department of Health has also fallen short of confirming how long the project will take after construction eventually begins.

This lack of clarity has prompted yet more concern from key councillors, with one saying she has “lost faith” that the new QEH will be ready in time.

The rebuild is scheduled to begin between 2027 and 2028, but no specifics have been confirmed - meaning this could refer to any time from January 2027 to December 2028, nearly two years later.

We asked the Department of Health how many years it will take for work to finish once under way, but it did not respond. It failed to categorically confirm it will finish by 2032, which is already two years past the 2030 deadline at which the current hospital becomes unsafe.

Cllr Jo Rust, who represents the Springwood ward on West Norfolk Council and led the Save the QEH campaign prior to funding for the rebuild being confirmed, has been left frustrated by the lack of answers.

She said: “While I understand that it’s hard from a building perspective to guarantee, or to be 100%, that a build will be completed within the given deadline, the residents living in the 150km2 area who use this valuable asset will come to the conclusion that if, after this long planning for the build, there is no certainty, it’s because the funding might be a risk of further delays.

“The start date of both the multi-storey car park and the hospital building itself have been changed so many times that I’ve lost faith it’ll be completed by the 2032 revised opening date.”

Cllr Rob Colwell, who represents the Gaywood North Bank ward, said: “We are at the end of 2025 - after so much delay and revision of dates, how is there so much uncertainty as to the QEH rebuild date when answering the Lynn News questions?

“If we don’t know when they will definitely start, or a long-stop date to finish, then it doesn’t fill the community with any hope. The timetable has slipped continuously, so these are legitimate questions.”

The new multi-storey car park has to be complete before the hospital rebuild itself begins, as the new QEH will be built on the existing car park.

When we asked the Department of Health when funding for the new car park will be released, a spokesman said this will be once the QEH trust submits its full business case and has it approved.

The trust is expected to submit this by the end of the year.

“This Government has confirmed a funding plan and an honest, realistic timetable to deliver all schemes in the New Hospital Programme,” the Department of Health spokesman said.

“The rebuild of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn is on track to start construction between 2027 and 2028.

“The development, assurance, and approval of the multi-storey car park business case has not held up the delivery of the main hospital scheme.”

However, Cllr Rust has questioned whether such statements - and a similar recent assurance that pauses to design work will not delay the rebuild - can be trusted.

“When has news like that ever provided reassurance?” she asked.

“I have requested a briefing for all councillors about the current situation, but have yet to be offered a date. The council rightly considers themselves a friend and supporter of the QEH - there’s a strong desire to support in whatever way possible.

“From a campaign perspective I feel we need to go back to lobbying central government to ensure that the celebration we had following the original agreement to fund wasn’t misplaced.”

Cllr Colwell added: “We have all been here too many times before. No wonder trust is seriously waning in the local community.

“If these delays and tables had been in the commercial sector, people would have been fired. Get on with it and no more excuses.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild met with health ministers and the Government’s new hospitals team this week to review progress.

He said the QEH team is in the process of developing its main business case, and has been awarded £7million to help it do so.

“The final business case for the multi-storey car park is on track for submission by the end of the year after work to deliver better value for money, with works due to start in February to relocate the bus stop,” Mr Wild said.

“I pressed the minister to speed up the approvals process and was assured that was the aim so we can get going.

“I opposed the Labour Government’s decision to delay the timetable for start of building the new hospital and have repeatedly called on them to deliver a new QEH as soon as possible.”

However, Terry Jermy, the South West Norfolk MP, insisted: “The rebuild is moving forward with confidence and certainty. Already, much progress has been made with the design work and other necessary preparations.

“Everyone is working hard to give patients and staff the safe and modern hospital that West Norfolk deserves.

“Let’s not forget the QEH should have been added to the New Hospital Programme years ago by the previous government, and their failure to do so will forever remain part of their shameful legacy.

“The Labour government is one committed to rebuilding the NHS and delivering on its promises to patients and staff.”

The QEH was added to the New Hospitals Programme by the previous Conservative government in 2023.

Peter Cox, the new QEH programme director, said: “As a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) hospital the safety of our current building remains our priority and our failsafing programme is progressing well.

“We continue to work closely with the national New Hospital Programme on the details of our programme to open a new QEH as quickly as possible.”