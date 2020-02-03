Get ready to send a Valentine to West Norfolk

Love West Norfolk Day is fast approaching and packs are available to download for anyone who wants to celebrate this part of the world.

The big day is being held on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14.

James Bagge, the recently announced Ambassador of Love West Norfolk said: “This is our chance to tell the world how much we all love our own West Norfolk, its history, its people, its culture. Go for it! It’s a special part of the world and one to be proud of.”

Michelle Gant of Love West Norfolk with an array of the items available for the 2020 Love West Norfok Day (28222107)

Campaign organisers have unveiled a resources pack to download including posters and selfie signs.

You can show your commitment to West Norfolk by signing and displaying the Love West Norfolk Commitment.

Or show your love online by adding the Love West Norfolk email footer to your emails. You can also add a Love West Norfolk Twibbon to your Twitter picture (just search Love West Norfolk on twibbon.com), or a Love West Norfolk frame to your Facebook profile picture (just search for Love West Norfolk in frames).

Or, why not add the Love West Norfolk logo to your online channels and let people know that you’re supporting #lovewestnorfolk Day?

Postcard: send someone the Love West Norfolk postcard and they will ‘wish they were here.’

And people who love West Norfolk can even download a Love West Norfolk Valentine’s card!

All the resources are available to download from the Love West Norfolk website www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk and Love West Norfolk badges can be collected from the borough council offices.

Campaign organisers have also suggested a number of ideas for people who want to get involved on the day such as uploading your own film or pictures on Instagram or supporting a West Norfolk charity.:

Schools can get involved by taking part in the Love West Norfolk colouring competition or by using the selfie signs.

Activities for the day are being finalised, including the Hunstanton Heritage Centre linking its official opening on to Love West Norfolk Day. Members of the Norwich pipe band will parade around town before the official opening (by invitation only) at noon. The centre will be open on Saturday, February 15, from 12 to 3pm (free). And True’s Yard Museum in Lynn which will be offering free entry 10am-1pm.

Throughout the day, there will be ongoing posts from the Love West Norfolk Twitter account celebrating West Norfolk, with Love West Norfolk social media takeovers planned by Freebridge Community Housing, the West Norfolk Council, and Visit West Norfolk, amongst others.

Share your love of West Norfolk on #lovewestnorfolk

Follow Love West Norfolk - Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk Facebook Love West Norfolk and Instagram: love_west_norfolk to find out more and get involved.

