Get your coffee cups ready, South Lynn’s community cafe opens soon

Getting together over a cuppa is one of life’s many pleasures, and South Lynn residents will soon be able to enjoy this comfort in their new community cafe.

The South Lynn Charitable Trust is opening doors to a community cafe to enable residents to meet up in a friendly, safe and relaxing environment.

Based at the refurbished Baptist Church in South Lynn, cafe officials are hoping to provide a soft play area for pre-school children, a weekly community lunch for senior citizen, and an information area.

Trustee of South Lynn Charitable Trust, The Rev Kevan Crane, who is aiming to set up a community fridge in South Lynn, said: “This is a new project that we believe will contribute so much to the changing and growing community of South Lynn.

“The refurbishment of the church building has been a big project and it is great to see the work almost completed, that will provide a lovely environment for the community to use.”

By providing a place where people of all ages, ethnicities, faiths and backgrounds can meet to socialise, the cafe intends to address social isolation issues among members of their community.

The Rev Kevan Crane added: “At present, there are few meeting places in the heart of the South Lynn residential area.

“Situated between two primary schools, it will provide a door step facility where parents can meet for a coffee and chat, after dropping older children at school, and toddlers can play in the soft play area.

“The facility will become a central hub for the local people, where good quality drinks and snacks are provided at low cost. The church invites you to go along and see it for yourselves.”

Officials are hosting an open day at the Baptist Church on Wisbech Road on Saturday, March 17, from 10am, to enable residents to drop-in and take a look around. The Borough Mayor Carol Bower will reopen the building at 2pm.