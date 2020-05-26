West Norfolk grocer thinking inside the box by offering delivery service to your door
Published: 12:26, 26 May 2020
| Updated: 12:26, 26 May 2020
A West Norfolk greengrocers is branching out to provide residents with more than just fruit and vegetables.
FW Keeling Fruit and Vegetables, who have been operating for more than 50 years, provides shoppers with a wide range of products.
The Southery-based business is owned by Gary Keeling, who receives support from his wife Julie and daughter Elise.
