As lockdown continues in the UK – we are all starting to miss our fix of being able to go to the coast.

The stretches of sands and rugged coastlines are beginning to be nothing but a fond memory.

But thanks to a new community project, west Norfolk seaside lovers can still their Hunstanton fix – from the safety of their own home.

The south promenade at Hunstanton. (44285190)

Hunstanton Webcams has gone live with its first video stream covering the town’s South Promenade and main beach to allow people to virtually visit the seaside town while remaining in the safety of their own home.

The idea is the brainchild of Hunstanton resident and businessman, Glen Piggott who runs Norfolk Coast Web Design.

Mr Piggott said: “I noticed on the local Facebook groups how people were sharing their photos of Hunstanton and saying how they wished they could be there but couldn’t because of the lockdown or they have been isolating.

"So, I was trying to think of a way that we could bring Hunstanton to them. As a result, Hunstanton Webcams was born."

Hunstanton Webcams is a community project involving a small number of the town’s businesses and organisations working together.

The equipment and website have been provided by Glen at Norfolk Coast Web Design with the Waterside Bar hosting the first camera location.

Hunstanton Sailing Club has also included their already established webcam in the project and additional future camera locations currently in the pipeline include The Princess Theatre and Hunstanton Ski Club.

Mr Piggott added: “With everyone’s mental health being so important right now, if this project can positively help people by getting their ‘Hunstanton fix’, and at the same time promote the town during this staycation period, then that can only be a good thing for everyone.”

Hunstanton businesses are currently preparing for what is predicted to be a busier than normal summer season for the popular West Norfolk resort, once restrictions are lifted, with most people choosing to stay in the UK for their summer holidays this year.

You can view the live webcams by visiting the website at www.hunstanton.webcam