The Sandringham estate is being used as a drive-in cinema as the royal family look to cash in on an autumn movie deal.

Her Majesty, 94, will allow members of the public into her private estate, which will adhere to social distancing guidelines, with tickets costing £32.50 per car.

The Sandringham movie nights will kick off later this month (September 25) with WWI drama 1917 followed by Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Police officers standing next to the security barrier that was in place at Donkey Pond Hill Road on the Sandringham Estate, 30th December 2018.. (41922064)

Other drive-in movies include Toy Story, The Greatest Showman, Moana, Grease and A Star Is Born.

There will also be a screening of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

An advert listed for the event online reads: "Enjoy your favourite movie from the comfort of your car in the wonderful setting of Sandringham Country Park.

"We have selected some great street food vendors to join us at each performance.

"Upgrade your ticket for just £7.50 to add deckchair, table, popcorn and separate area to the side of your vehicle."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are not expected to return to Sandringham until Christmas.

The announcement to open up the estate comes amid a tough few months for the Queen’s team due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All proceeds are expected to go into the royal coffers.

The royals have lost millions of pounds from tourism this summer.

Windsor Castle reopened last month, but Buckingham Palace's summer opening, which earns millions for the Royal Collection Trust, was cancelled.

The annual Sovereign Grant deal which determines how much the royal family get from the taxpayers was also postponed in the summer. The financial settlement is to be announced this month.

Read more Kings Lynn