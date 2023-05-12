Nominations have started to come in for the 2023 Lynn News Education Awards – and schools, teachers and students can once again look forward to a fantastic night celebrating their success.

The Awards celebrate those who have excelled during the 2021/2022 academic year and the organisations that have gone above and beyond to promote educational excellence in the borough.

This year’s glittering ceremony will take place at The Duke’s Head on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, with the countdown to Thursday, July 20 well and truly now on.

Winner of the 2022 Secondary School Student of the Year winner award Simona Pilmane, pictured with with sponsor Samantha Simmons from Lightspeed Broadband

Nominations are open and you can visit www.lynneducationawards.co.uk to have your say.

Associate sponsors Kip McGrath Education Centres will be putting together the event programme for the big night.

They are also sponsoring the Primary School Pupil of the Year category, with this award being given to a youngster who has strived to improve their academic performance and who has exhibited the most noticeable growth in their progress, attitude and discipline.

The same criteria will apply for secondary school students.

The Primary School of the Year award will celebrate the schools whose dedication, innovation and hard work are making a real difference for their pupils and their communities.

The Secondary School of the Year category is sponsored by the College of West Anglia this year.

Pupils or schools who demonstrate a commitment to improving their carbon footprint by caring for the natural environment, reducing pollution or increasing environmental understanding will be named the Environmental Champion.

The Pre-School of the Year category will provide pre-schools with the opportunity to recognise the contributions that staff, individuals and teams make to their success and achievements.

Inspirational teachers at both primary and secondary schools will also be honoured, along with the Contribution to the Community category, sponsored by Southgate Packaging.

Meanwhile, the Most Active School will be named, and finally, The Support Staff Member/Team of the Year award.

Entries will close at 5pm on Friday, June 2 – so make sure to get your nominations in before then.