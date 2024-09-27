Get your nominations in for the Mayor’s Business Awards, to be held in King’s Lynn next March
We want your nominations as we once again celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses with the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.
The prestigious black-tie evening will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.
The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.
Award categories are: Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.
The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.
To nominate in the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk
Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk