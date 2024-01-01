Reporter Molly Nicholas takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in May 2023.

The start of April saw people getting into GEAR again.

​Lynn came alive as runners of all abilities and ages came together to take part in the region’s biggest road running event, the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Runners turned out in force

Crossing the line were fun runners, fundraisers and club runners who had laced up their trainers for what is now very much a firm favourite in the region’s running calendar.

Meanwhile, it was said that a horrendous fire at a village port should serve as a warning in May.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze which started at Port Sutton Bridge.

The blaze at Port Sutton Bridge

A cause for the blaze, which could be seen for miles around, had yet to be established.

One resident said that “horrendous” smoke was covering the village, while another described the incident as a “catastrophe waiting to happen”.

There was history in the making in May, as fun was had by all at royal celebrations across the borough.

The screen on King’s Staithes Square projected the live Coronation

As the King’s Coronation took place, many gathered across West Norfolk to take part in regal celebrations.

Live screenings of the entire proceedings were held on Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square and Hunstanton’s Green, where a sea of Union Flags were waved.

May also saw a new West Norfolk mayor elected.

Cllr Margaret Wilkinson is the new mayor of West Norfolk, with Cllr Bland as her deputy

Borough councillor Margaret Wilkinson became borough mayor for the coming year, with Cllr Paul Bland sworn in as her deputy.

Cllr Wilkinson replaced Lesley Bambridge, who completed 305 engagements during her time as mayor throughout the previous year.

Outgoing borough council leader Stuart Dark officially nominated Cllr Wilkinson at Lynn’s town hall, describing her as “the right person” for the role.

Funding for a new West Norfolk hospital was finally confirmed in May.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be rebuilt after it was included in the Government's New Hospital Programme. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Then-Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced that the borough would be getting funding for a new hospital to replace its current crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital building on Gayton Road.

The team at the QEH had put together a case for its £862m rebuild as its current site had at least 4,394 steel and timber support props in 56 areas of the hospital holding up its roof – making it the most propped-up in the country.

And daily crowds of 20,000 were set to descend on the historic quay in Lynn for a free Festival of Watersports event.

Crowds enjoy last year's event

Organisers were urging people to not miss out on an “absolutely phenomenal” free experience when the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports returned to Lynn.

Water ski races, jet ski and powerboat racing – with breathtaking speeds of up to 100pmh – and a number of exciting demonstrations kept punters entertained.