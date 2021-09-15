A mysterious wooden box left by a ghost-hunting group at True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn certainly spooked the staff.

The box was found in the fisherfolk cottages in North Street at Sunday's Heritage Open Day.

Lights had been switched off and the dehumidifier had been unplugged.

A mysterious box caused alarm at True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum. (51257002)

Inscribed on the lid of the box was 'Paranormal Technology, finding the truth'.

A message on Twitter, tweeted by @Truesyardmuseum read: "Leaving untested electronics in a Grade II listed building is irresponsible. It could have caused a fire. If you would like to come collect your box we are open 10am-4pm and we will not take further action."

Lindsey Bavin, curator at the museum said: "No one has come to collect it yet. It seems to be a motion active music box and it plays a tune but it was a bit nervewracking as it was on the anniversary of 9/11 and someone had left a random box with what looked like home made wiring.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum is opening its doors again. (38514528)

"Thankfully it was nothing too dangerous but gave us a fright. As it hasn't been PAT tested is could have been a fire hazard and we had more than 500 people through that day. Maybe someone had forgotten it."

Subsequently a person from a local ghost hunting group came to collect the box and apologised for leaving it.