A giant asteroid classified by astronomers as "potentially hazardous" is set to become the largest to pass earth this year.

The two-mile-long rock is expected to race past on Wednesday, coming within 4 million miles of the planet.

An image of the asteroid taken by scientists at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico

Called Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2, is thought to be travelling at almost 19,500 miles per hour.