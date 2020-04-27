Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 flying near Earth deemed 'potentially hazardous'
Published: 12:47, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 12:47, 27 April 2020
A giant asteroid classified by astronomers as "potentially hazardous" is set to become the largest to pass earth this year.
The two-mile-long rock is expected to race past on Wednesday, coming within 4 million miles of the planet.
Called Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2, is thought to be travelling at almost 19,500 miles per hour.
