Home   News   Article

Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 flying near Earth deemed 'potentially hazardous'

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 12:47, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 12:47, 27 April 2020

A giant asteroid classified by astronomers as "potentially hazardous" is set to become the largest to pass earth this year.

The two-mile-long rock is expected to race past on Wednesday, coming within 4 million miles of the planet.

An image of the asteroid taken by scientists at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico
An image of the asteroid taken by scientists at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico

Called Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2, is thought to be travelling at almost 19,500 miles per hour.

Read more
Kings LynnQuirkyScience

More by this author

Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE