Lynn's Matalan store will be giving out gift vouchers to the first 150 customers through its doors on Saturday, May 4, to celebrate its new look.

The store, on Blackfriars Road, has received a bright, fresh makeover after work took place throughout April.

On Saturday, at 9am, the store will be having an official launch day, when golden envelopes with a minimum £5 gift voucher will be given out to first 150 customers who enter the store. There will also be DJ visiting and a children's entertainer.

The new Matalan store provides everything under one roof – from family fashion to homeware items and its transformation has been designed to give customers an enhanced shopping experience.

Russell, Lynn store manager, said: "We’ve had a huge transformation, with new ranges added to offer cusotmers an even better in-store shopping experience. We're looking forward to seeing people on the day."

The store is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 8pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; and on Sunday 10am – 4pm.