It has been a long wait but Gill Southgate finally has a new best friend by her side.

Adelaide is a good listener, faithful and reliable and, with her four paws and waggy tail, fills a big gap in Gill's life.

Gill's previous guide dog, Yazmin, reached retirement age just as Covid lockdown kicked in and put a stop to training and any chance of her getting a new dog.

Gill Southgate with her new Guide Dog Adelaide...Picture By Paul Marsh. (58616796)

"After many years with a guide dog I found it hard," said Gill. "I had to go back to using my long white cane and getting lifts to work so I lost a lot of independence.

"I was on the waiting list for two and a half years. Sadly, Yazmin passed away earlier in the summer and it wasn't long afterwards when I got a call from Guide Dogs to say they thought they had a match.

"They brought Adelaide to my house, agreed she might be the right dog for me and then I spent three weeks at a training centre bonding with her.

Guide dog Adelaide. Picture: Paul Marsh

"She is now home with me, going to work with me and we are getting out and about."

Gill lost her sight following a car crash when she was a teenager and like all of her previous dogs, Adelaide is a black labrador - though a very different character to Yazmin.

"Yazmin was a big softy, very calm and liked to do things in her own time," said Gill.

"Adelaide is beginning to show her cheeky side. She is a fun character and much quicker and smaller than Yazmin.

"She has been described as a 'pocket rocket' by her trainers."

She takes Gill to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and has given her independence again.

Gill said: "It can take between six months and a year for a perfect partnership to form but we are getting along really well."

Gill is chairman of the Lynn branch of Guide Dogs and she and Adelaide are looking forward to their next big fundraising event which will be a dog show at Snettisham Caravan Park on September 10.