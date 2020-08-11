Gin business wins King's Lynn licence application

A West Norfolk business has won its bid for a premises licence to create a gin experience lounge and retail outlet in the heart of Lynn.

Opponents of the application by Whatahoot Ltd had claimed the proposed scheme for the site in King Street was inappropriate for the area.

But a West Norfolk Council licensing sub-committee has given the application the go-ahead, with conditions, following a near two-hour hearing last Tuesday.

7-9 King Street, King's Lynn (21168569)

A notice of the decision, which was issued on Friday, said the applicants had outlined the measures implemented to take account of public concern, some of which had been applied at "great personal cost."

The notice concluded: "The Sub-Committee were of the view that the applicant had gone above and beyond and they were impressed by the measures in place at the premises, for example, the biometric access.

"They felt that the applicant had been fair and reasonable."

However, the document added that the sub-committee had also decided to reduce the site's operating hours as its members were "mindful" of the concerns raised by objectors over the potential for public nuisance.

The application was not opposed by either the police or Trading Standards.

But the licence allows the premises to open until 10.30pm each day, but only permits the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

A further condition that the site should not be open to, nor offer the sale of alcohol to anyone other than customers with pre-booked events between 5.30pm and 10pm Monday to Saturday and 4 to 8pm on Sundays and bank holidays was also imposed.

The notice added: "The Sub-Committee impose these conditions to promote the prevention of public nuisance."

Concerns were also raised by one resident about the potential for the development to overlook his property.

Although the decision notice said the committee had received legal advice suggesting the issue was outside the scope of the licensing regime, it added that the applicant was expected to be "vigilant" of its neighbours.

