Gin-experience licence bid for distillery in King's Lynn

An award-winning gin company’s bid for a premises licence at its Lynn site will go before councillors next week.

Whatahoot Ltd, which scooped the Innovation prize at the Mayor’s Business Awards in March, wants to develop a gin-experience lounge and retail outlet at its distillery in King Street.

But, despite the support of several senior borough councillors, opponents say the scheme is inappropriate for the area and fear that a licence could be misinterpreted by any future owners.