Gin lovers can enjoy an afternoon sampling a number of spirits at an upcoming event in a collaboration between two West Norfolk businesses.

The gin-tasting session is being hosted by The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setchey on Saturday from 1-3pm.

The event will feature botanicals from WhataHoot Distillery, based in Lynn, as well as some of its vodka and signature golden rum.

WhataHoot gin will be at the Warehouse Taproom and Restaurant

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager at The Warehouse, said: “This event provides a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the artistry behind Whatahoot’s spirits and discover your new favourite.

“We are thrilled to partner with WhataHoot Distillery and offer our patrons a unique and enjoyable tasting opportunity.

“Whether you're a gin enthusiast or just curious, this event is for everyone. Stop by to learn more about the gin-making process and what makes Whatahoot’s spirits stand out. Plus, our restaurant will still be open for normal dining, so you can enjoy a great meal while you're here”.

AJ Bonnett, account manager at WhataHoot, added: "We are excited to share our passion and unique creations with the community during this special event."

WhataHoot gained popularity in July 2020 for crafting a gin for the Queen, made with botanicals grown on the 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate.

WhataHoot's expert mixologist James Noble will conduct a special training session for The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant staff.

This exclusive session will teach the staff how to expertly mix WhataHoot cocktails.

People can also purchase the WhataHoot range in the bar or Britian’s biggest beer shop next door, Beers of Europe.