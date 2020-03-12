Ginnovation as new flavours prove a hit with King's Lynn festival crowds

It has become a fashionable drink in recent years, and a gin festival proved to be a sell out in Lynn on Saturday night.

Organised by the King’s Lynn and District Round Table 54, the festival took place at St Nicholas’ Chapel and went “amazingly well” according to an organiser.

Amrinder Chana of the Round Table said: “What can be better than sitting in a chapel, eating pizza and drinking gin?

Perry Dawson, Amrinder Chana, Peter Mallam, Mike McGarry and Graham Brooks of the King's Lynn Round Table 54 group who organised the festival

“It was a great atmosphere with everyone seeming to enjoy themselves in a beautiful venue.

“A shout out should go to all the volunteers as without them this festival would not have happened.”

All 400 tickets were sold out for Saturday evening, and they all turned up within the first 45 minutes of the event.

Nicky Crown demonstrates her pouring skills. Pictures: Adam Fairbrother

This was a logistical challenge, but it was something the Round Table were able to navigate as they got as many guests into the venue as quickly as possible.

Funds were being raised for two mental health charities, Bridge for Heroes and Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

The final fundraising total has yet to be announced.

Miriam Jarvis and Diana Mitchell

Mr Chana said the most popular gin was the Summer Cup, a new flavour introduced by Fenspirits, and which was described as a similar taste to Pimms.

Local company Artisan Drinks were supplying the tonic, while WhataHoot were also in attendance having just won an award the day before.

As well as the Round Table 54 group, the King’s Lynn Sister’s Table and 41 Club were also involved with the event.

And music was provided by The Baroness and the Bear.

A selection of the gins on offer

Mr Chana added: “Many thanks to the Duke’s Head for their support at the Cocktail Bar and helping to serve the incredibly popular cocktail called Bar Cloud 54, specially made for the festival.”

It was the third year of the annual event and Mr Chana has told the public to “watch this space” for news of the next chapter in the coming months.

King's Lynn Gin Festival at St Nicholas' Chapel

Jason Crown

