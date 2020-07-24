Home   News   Article

Girl arrested over King's Lynn 'cat throwing' video

An arrest has been made in connection with a video which appears to show a teenage girl throwing a cat in Lynn.

Police have confirmed the action in response to footage that has been shared widely on social media.

A force spokesman said this afternoon: "Norfolk Police received a third party report regarding a video circulating on social media involving a cat.

Kings Lynn

