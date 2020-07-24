Girl arrested over King's Lynn 'cat throwing' video
Published: 14:58, 24 July 2020
| Updated: 15:03, 24 July 2020
An arrest has been made in connection with a video which appears to show a teenage girl throwing a cat in Lynn.
Police have confirmed the action in response to footage that has been shared widely on social media.
A force spokesman said this afternoon: "Norfolk Police received a third party report regarding a video circulating on social media involving a cat.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorLynn News Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)