Girl crowned Volunteer of the Year for charity work in West Norfolk

A nine-year-old girl has been crowned Young Volunteer of the Year at a civic reception held at King’s Lynn Town Hall.

Hannah Burton was awarded for her hard work for Children with Cancer charity at the annual Young Heroes Awards ceremony on Friday last week.

In May, Hannah was challenged by the Rendezvous Restaurant in Hunstanton to make a thousand paper roses for charity before January 1, 2018.

Hannah’s mum Sally said: “She’s filled the house with them – they’ve taken over the house.”

Since then, she worked hard making them in every spare moment she could find.

News of her efforts spread and she has also been asked to make roses for two weddings next year, which means her fundraising efforts will not finish in the New Year.

On Saturday, she was in TJ’s cafe in Hunstanton raising yet more money for the charity by raffling a Christmas tree covered in scores of her roses.

As the tickets were snapped up, she and two school friends helped with her marathon rose-making efforts.

Cafe owners Steve and Tracey Ireland supported her efforts all through the summer by making posters and advertising her efforts.

Also there were long-term supporters of her effort, borough mayor Carol Bower and Hunstanton mayor Adrian Winnington.

“I’d decided to do it because my cousin has leukaemia. I’d made roses for my mum for Mother’s Day in March and I liked doing them so I kept on doing it. I never get tired of making them,” she said.

“I’m confident I’ll make a thousand roses by the New Year. I’m almost there.”

Many of her school friends have helped, whilst businesses, such as the Copper Kettle and the Wash and Tope pub, have also been supportive.

Every penny raised, including the £103 from the raffle of the Christmas tree, has been put into a sealed box which will also be opened on January 1.