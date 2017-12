Police are appealing for help to trace a driver involved in a collision with a teenage girl in Watlington earlier this month.

The girl suffered minor injuries when in collision with an unidentified car while she was walking along Station Road, at around 5.25pm on Friday, December 1.

The driver did stop at the scene but left before details could be exchanged and police believe they may not know the girl was hurt.

Witnesses should contact PC Jonathan Chandler on 101.