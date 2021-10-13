A girl was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on one of the main routes into Lynn yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were called to Edward Benefer Way at around 4.35pm on Tuesday, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Norfolk Police said today that the girl had been taken to hospital with what they described as a "serious injury."

RTA on the Northern Bypass Road Closed. Emergency Services at the scene.. (52192185)

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended.

"Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her by road to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care."

The incident caused queues on a number of surrounding roads as police sought to direct traffic away from the scene.