A girl was taken to Lynn's hospital after being pulled out of water this week.

An ambulance attended a patient who had been pulled from the water in The Walks just off Blackfriars Road in Lynn just before 5.15pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said the patient was subsequently transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A girl was rescued from the water in The Walks, King's Lynn, on Monday. Picture: Ian Burt

The Lynn News has been told a teenager jumped into the river to rescue the girl.

