Girl taken to King's Lynn hospital after being rescued from water in The Walks
Published: 12:08, 27 August 2020
| Updated: 12:09, 27 August 2020
A girl was taken to Lynn's hospital after being pulled out of water this week.
An ambulance attended a patient who had been pulled from the water in The Walks just off Blackfriars Road in Lynn just before 5.15pm on Monday.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said the patient was subsequently transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The Lynn News has been told a teenager jumped into the river to rescue the girl.
