Girl taken to hospital after medical emergency outside King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:38, 26 March 2024

Ambulance and police crews were seen outside a secondary school this morning and a girl was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to King Edward VII Academy in Lynn at around 8.30am after reports of a girl with a medical emergency.

She was transported to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.

The girl was taken to hospital after the incident outside KES Academy
Police have confirmed that the incident wasn’t related to a road traffic collision.

Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
