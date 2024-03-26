Girl taken to hospital after medical emergency outside King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn
Published: 13:38, 26 March 2024
Ambulance and police crews were seen outside a secondary school this morning and a girl was taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to King Edward VII Academy in Lynn at around 8.30am after reports of a girl with a medical emergency.
She was transported to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.
Police have confirmed that the incident wasn’t related to a road traffic collision.