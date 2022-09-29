GirlGuiding members of all ages have renewed their promise to the King in North Wootton.

around 25 girls attended the promise renewal from the North Wootton division varying from Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, adult leaders and district and division commissioners.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at All Saints Church in North Wootton.

Since the death of the Queen, a sentence in the girlguiding promise has altered from ‘to serve the Queen and my community’ to using the word King instead.

Unit leader Jemma McCrea said: “This will be the last change in the promise in our lifetime."

Chief guide Amanda Medler also joined the promise ceremony via a zoom call.

With the change in the promise also comes with alterations in other aspects of GirlGuiding such as the Queen’s guide award.

“We’ve decided to keep the name Queen’s guide award in memory of the Queen,” said Jemma.

GirlGuiding UK are currently waiting to hear who will take over as their patron after the death of the Queen.

Jemma added: “It was really kind of the church to open for our once in a lifetime event.

“At GirlGuiding we are one big family.”