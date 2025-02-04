Girlguiding volunteers from across West Norfolk were thanked for years of volunteering by the Mayor.

One of those thanked was Pat Pinnington, who has racked up a staggering total of 60 years of volunteering.

Around 100 people packed into Lynn Town Hall as part of the celebrations hosted by West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland, with attendees either being friends, family, Girlguiding volunteers or former Brownies and Guides.

Pat Pinnington (right) was congratulated by West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland

They were greeted by Rangers - girls aged between 14 and 18 - who “worked hard” on the day to ensure things ran smoothly.

Each volunteer that came shared how many years they have been a volunteer, and in total, 1,200 years were collated.

One of those volunteers is Girlguiding president for Norfolk Pat Pinnington, who contributed 60 years to that total.

Joining Pat in with celebrations was her daughters and granddaughters, who are also involved in Girlguiding

She set up the 9th King’s Lynn Guides group in 1970 and started her Girlguiding journey at the age of 12 when living in North London.

Last year, Pat was handed a British Empire Medal as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.

She was presented an award for her years of service by West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland, while surrounded by many of her Girlguiding friends and Chief Guide Tracy Foster.

Pat’s daughter Mel Carter, who has also been a Girlguiding volunteer for more than 40 years and volunteers at the 17th and 19th King’s Lynn Guides, said: “The commission wanted to do something locally for people who guide with mum.”

Guiding friends came from West Norfolk, but also from further afield from locations including Northern Ireland and Wales and from Pat’s old unit in North London.

Also in attendance was High Sheriff of Norfolk David Flux as well as chair of Norfolk County Council Stuart Dark, who is “an advocate for volunteering”.