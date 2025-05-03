People are being urged to give home composting a go as part of International Compost Awareness Week.

Norfolk County Council is offering a discount on the price of compost bins, staging a special event with Norfolk’s master composters and is offering a free online Introduction to Composting Course as part of the week which runs from Sunday, May 4 to Saturday, May 10.

Discounted 220-litre compost bins are available at all of the county’s 19 recycling centres (including Lynn) for £15. And from next month, for the first time, discounted 330-litre compost bins will also be available to purchase at the larger recycling centres including Lynn for £21.

The council has a team of volunteer master composters who offer expert advice at events and online throughout the year and a special event will be held at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library in the Forum at Norwich on Wednesday, May 7, from 10am to 3pm to show how easy it is to get into composting at home.

If you are unable to attend, there is advice on how to get started online at: www.norfolkrecycles.com/home-compost including information about the free Introduction to Composting course.

Cllr James Bensly, cabinet member for environment, said: “Composting is great for your garden and for the environment.

“We’re continuing to offer subsidised compost bins which helps the council save an estimated £1.7 million each year in avoided disposal costs and since 2002 has seen around 15,675 tonnes of waste being composted at home each year.

“If you are not sure whether composting is for you, or if you want to give it a go but not sure where to get started, there is a lot of guidance available, including an easy step-by-step guide on the Norfolk Recycles website.”

To get your cut price compost bin, visit www.getcomposting.com or call 0800 316 445 or buy one at the Saddlebow recycling centre on the Willows Business Park.