'Give us hope on new hospital', West Norfolk MP tells Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Government officials are working with Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital as part of the bidding process which could see the site undergo major modernisation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this lunchtime.

The comment was made after North West Norfolk MP James Wild urged him to give "hope" to the people of West Norfolk on the hospital's future.

The exchange at Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons follows the launch of the Back Our Bid Build Our Future campaign, which the Lynn News is backing.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (42559685)

Mr Wild said: "The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is at the heart of our community.

"But it's in need of urgent modernisation with cracks in the concrete roof most recently leading to the closure of the physiotherapy gym.

"So with his enthusiasm for building hospitals, can my Right Honourable Friend offer the people of West Norfolk hope and back our bid and build our future hospital?"

North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

The government says it is planning to build 48 new hospitals over the next decade. The QEH missed out on the initial list of 40 announced in October, though could still be included in a secondary list of eight.

Mr Johnson thanked Mr Wild for his work and said the bid process for the remaining eight hospitals was currently being designed.

He added: "The DHSC (Department for Health and Social Care) is working with a variety of trusts including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Trust as this work continues."