More news, no ads

Grassroots action for solidarity are organising a vigil in Lynn.

The organisation has said that "midwifery in the UK is in crisis" and that giving birth in the country is "critically unsafe".

The vigil will take place in the Walks on November 21 at 2pm.

Midwifes are working 20-hour shifts at a scandal-hit hospital Picture: Canva/Getty/gorodenkoff (52267772)

Grassroots action have said: "Parents are reporting bullying and coercion. T

"Threats are used to ensure compliance.

"Unnecessary medical interventions are at epidemic levels.

"Conversely, concerns are being missed and intervention made too late - much of this due to

staffing problems.

"2021 has seen maternity services become critically unsafe for staff and users.

"Black women have a four times higher risk and Asian women a two times higher risk of dying in pregnancy

than white women and are more likely to die during the childbearing year 1

."Women living in the most deprived areas are almost three times more likely to die than those

who live in the most affluent areas.

"A recent RCM survey of midwives found 60% of staff are thinking of leaving the profession.

"For every 30 newly qualified midwives, 29 are leaving."