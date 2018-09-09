Gizmo makes mark on anti-puppy farming campaigners

Gizmo with Ricky Gervais (3963666)

Reporters from The Barking Bugle travelled to London on Saturday to join fellow anti-puppy farming campaigners at a star dog show in Primrose Hill.

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, named Gizmo, from North Norfolk, was granted a press pass for the occasion and mingled with the stars in the VIP, or rather VIPup area at the show where he met stars from the stage, media and TV.

A spokesman from The Barking Bugle said: “I was delighted to meet animal welfare champion Peter Egan who is one of my heroes.

Gizmo with Rachael and Pasha (3963657)

“‘Pup Aid is all about raising awareness of the cruel practice of Puppy Farming.

“The event has been running for a number of years but this year there was a really positive vibe due the success of Lucy’s Law.”

TV vet, Marc Abraham, set up Pup Aid in 2010 and has been lobbying MPs in Westminster for the past nine years to make changes to the law regarding the sale of puppies.

Gizmo with Callum Bests (3963664)

In August this year, the government announced that pet shops and dealers are to be banned from selling puppies and kittens under new legislation known as Lucy’s Law.

This is named after ex-puppy farm breeding dog, Lucy the Rescue Cavalier.