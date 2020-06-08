Gladiators are go - King's Lynn superfan creates series of podcasts with the iconic Jet
Published: 15:37, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 15:39, 08 June 2020
A superfan of 90s show Gladiators has created the dream job - co-hosting a new series of podcasts with none-other than the iconic Jet.
David Blackmore, a journalist and producer from King's Lynn, has been addicted to the show since he first saw it as a youngster with his family in the early 1990s.
Fast forward almost three decades and he is co-presenting a brand new podcast devoted to the popular show - GladPod - which has brilliant interviews from gladiators, contenders and superfans like David.
Read moreHuman InterestKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer