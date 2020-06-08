A superfan of 90s show Gladiators has created the dream job - co-hosting a new series of podcasts with none-other than the iconic Jet.

David Blackmore, a journalist and producer from King's Lynn, has been addicted to the show since he first saw it as a youngster with his family in the early 1990s.

Fast forward almost three decades and he is co-presenting a brand new podcast devoted to the popular show - GladPod - which has brilliant interviews from gladiators, contenders and superfans like David.