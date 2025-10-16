A charity raised more than £13,500 at a glittering ball to support Lynn’s hospital cancer units.

Breast of Friends has marked a major milestone by raising an incredible £13,568 at its recent ball, which will be going directly to support the breast cancer unit and chemotherapy unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The glamorous event, held at Briarfields Hotel, was a sell-out evening filled with community spirit, auctions, raffles, entertainment, and heartfelt stories – all in support of a cause close to home.

The Breast of Friends charity held a glittering ball to raise money for the hospital units

Thanks to the generosity of businesses, sponsors, and guests, the event featured live and silent auctions, with prizes ranging from luxury stays to signed memorabilia.

Countless volunteers and committee members worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event a success.

Breast of Friends was originally established by friends who had received treatment at the hospital and wanted to give back.

Today, the charity continues that legacy under a new committee led by chair trustee Claire Ling, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and bowel cancer in 2018.

Claire said: “When I was going through treatment, the care I received at the hospital was incredible.

“Breast of Friends began as a way to raise funds and awareness, and it has since grown into a registered charity supporting patients and families right here in West Norfolk. This ball is proof of what can happen when a community comes together.”

The charity’s mission is to raise funds for vital equipment and improvements within the hospital’s breast cancer and chemotherapy units, ensuring patients receive the best possible care close to home.

As part of its ongoing support, the charity also set up and runs the treat trolley in the Macmillan centre, providing patients with free access to toiletries, snacks, and small comforts during their treatment.

The initiative is funded and restocked through generous community donations and has become a much-loved source of care and kindness for those undergoing chemotherapy.

Claire added: “Becoming a registered charity is a huge step for us. It means we can expand our impact, formalise our fundraising efforts, and continue supporting the hospital units for years to come.

“Every penny raised stays local – and every ticket, donation, and raffle prize helps change lives.”

The charity is already planning future events and community initiatives, including awareness campaigns and seasonal fundraisers, to continue its vital work.