Exquisite masks and beautiful outfits took centre stage as a casino-themed ball raised thousands for a great cause.

Lynn Town Hall played host to the glittering event last weekend which saw around £7,000 raised for The Ebi Foundation, which was set up in memory of young Eboni Bunn.

She passed away in 2022 at the age of 19 after a long battle with Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic condition which affects the body’s nerves.

Lisa Birch, front, with other committee members of The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The foundation’s efforts have been spearheaded by Eboni’s two brothers, Luke and Ryan, while mum Lisa Birch and her husband Tony have been instrumental.

On Saturday evening, poker chips, roulette tables and decks of cards helped those who attended the ball have an excellent time - while personalised casino money was on offer.

A wonderful buffet was put on, and a wide range of local businesses and individuals kindly donated towards a raffle and auction.

Tony Birch, Lisa Birch, West Norfolk mayor Margaret Wilkinson, and Amani Abaibah, the mayor’s consort. Picture: Mike Fysh

The Lynn-based DnA rock band provided some great music too, with Ben Tracy Duncan on the DJ decks and singers Maddie and Georgia Dawson also in fine form.

Lisa said: “I would like to say on behalf of The Ebi Foundation a massive thank you to all these people who helped make our charity ball a success.

“Without all these wonderful people and companies helping and attending, we wouldn't have raised a great amount for the Foundation or spread the word about what we do.

“It's all about the support you get before and during the event, and any events wouldn't happen if there wasn't a community of support. So once again, I thank you all for every bit of help.”

Attendees dressed in their finest attire for the masquerade ball. Picture: Mike Fysh

The money raised will go towards supporting families who have children or young people with life-limiting illnesses like Eboni had.

Lisa paid a big thank you to everybody who either helped to organise Saturday’s event or donated prizes for the raffle and auction.

Lisa Birch, right, was delighted to raise more than £2,500. Picture: Mike Fysh

She paid special tribute to The Ebi Foundation’s committee and to her husband Tony for all of their hard work and support.

Thanks were given to:

- Melinane Wellard for creating poster design and sending to Jez Batch

Attendees dressed in their finest attire for the masquerade ball. Picture: Mike Fysh

- Helen and Sheryl for support throughout the organising

-The mayor for attending

- The Lynn News for promoting the event

- Radio announcements by Simon Rowe at Radio West Norfolk and Babs Michele at Three Counties Radio

Attendees dressed in their finest attire for the masquerade ball. Picture: Mike Fysh

- Singers Maddie and Georgia Dawson

- Beyond Balloons, Tanishia

- The Filling Station, Maria and Sarah

Pick a card! Picture: Mike Fysh

- DJ - Ben Tracy Duncan

- Anglia Fun Casino - Stuart

- The Lynn Town Hall bar staff and caretakers

West Norfolk mayor Margaret Wilkinson enjoyed the ball. Picture: Mike Fysh

Those who donated to the raffle included:

Denise, Beth Ross and dad, Rachel, Julia, Adrian, Lyn, Helen, Sandra Dave and family

Companies which donated:

Around £2,500 was raised for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The Norfolk Watch & Battery Company (Hunstanton), Richard’s Cook Shop (Hunstanton), Tesco Heacham, Tropics (Dersingham), Boots (Hunstanton), Tesco (Hunstanton), Princess Threatre, Ski Cafe, Majestic Cinema, Mems Kitchen, Ffolkes Arms, Heacham Manor, Once Was New, Keelies, The Kalming Purple Patch, Lynn Corn Exchange, 1-2-1 Reading, Snappy Snaps, Barrnetts Salon, Elizabeth's Florist (Norwich), Hughes (Lynn), Party Shop (Lynn), Witches Cauldron (Hunstanton)

Auction donators:

Congham Hall, Helen, Chris Waddle, Paul Foster, Norfolk Hoilday Homes

Sponsors:

Browns Autos, Tom Suiter, John Feathers, Tony’s Property Services, Hayleys, Thornalley Funeral Service, Mel Brittans, Robin Legge

A gorgeous evening at Lynn Town Hall. Picture: Mike Fysh

Corporate tables: Adrian Flux, Hayleys Rotary Club

Tony Birch, Lisa Birch, West Norfolk mayor Margaret Wilkinson, and Amani Abaibah, the mayor's consort. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

Lisa and Tony Birch at the wonderful ball. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

Fancy a game of poker? Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

A spot of roulette? Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

A wonderful buffet was enjoyed by all. Picture: Mike Fysh

The casino-themed masquerade ball helped to raise funds for The Ebi Foundation. Picture: Mike Fysh

