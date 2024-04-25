Casino-themed ball in King’s Lynn raises thousands for The Ebi Foundation
Exquisite masks and beautiful outfits took centre stage as a casino-themed ball raised thousands for a great cause.
Lynn Town Hall played host to the glittering event last weekend which saw around £7,000 raised for The Ebi Foundation, which was set up in memory of young Eboni Bunn.
She passed away in 2022 at the age of 19 after a long battle with Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic condition which affects the body’s nerves.
The foundation’s efforts have been spearheaded by Eboni’s two brothers, Luke and Ryan, while mum Lisa Birch and her husband Tony have been instrumental.
On Saturday evening, poker chips, roulette tables and decks of cards helped those who attended the ball have an excellent time - while personalised casino money was on offer.
A wonderful buffet was put on, and a wide range of local businesses and individuals kindly donated towards a raffle and auction.
The Lynn-based DnA rock band provided some great music too, with Ben Tracy Duncan on the DJ decks and singers Maddie and Georgia Dawson also in fine form.
Lisa said: “I would like to say on behalf of The Ebi Foundation a massive thank you to all these people who helped make our charity ball a success.
“Without all these wonderful people and companies helping and attending, we wouldn't have raised a great amount for the Foundation or spread the word about what we do.
“It's all about the support you get before and during the event, and any events wouldn't happen if there wasn't a community of support. So once again, I thank you all for every bit of help.”
The money raised will go towards supporting families who have children or young people with life-limiting illnesses like Eboni had.
Lisa paid a big thank you to everybody who either helped to organise Saturday’s event or donated prizes for the raffle and auction.
She paid special tribute to The Ebi Foundation’s committee and to her husband Tony for all of their hard work and support.
