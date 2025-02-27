The clocks were turned back to the roaring 20s when a Lynn care home held a Great Gatsby Murder Mystery event.

Goodwins Hall care home was transformed into a dazzling scene for the event, which fundraised for Lynn-based, The Bridge For Heroes.

Residents, guests and team members all embraced the theme, donning flapper dresses, pinstriped gangster suits and toting inflatable Tommy splat guns to complete their retro look.

Impressive costumes for the themed event

Home manager Flavia Hansell said: “The event was a great success and I want to thank everyone who took part, even in the smallest way.

In the frame at Goodwin's Hall Great Gatsby fundraising event

“A big thank you to all our team members who went above and beyond to make memorable moments for our residents and dressed to impress.”

West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Paul and Marion Bland, were special guests

Guests became detectives, unravelling clues and piecing together the mystery in an atmosphere brimming with suspense and laughter.

Enjoying a roaring 20s event at Goodwins Hall

Special guests including West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress, Paul and Marion Bland, who joined in the fun.

There was food, games and the chance to win raffle prizes - all while supporting a fantastic cause.

Flavia added: “We want to thank everyone who was involved in making this event such a success.

“It was a real team effort, from those who prepared the delicious food to the volunteers who set up and tidied up afterward. This event couldn’t have been done without the dedication and support of so many.”

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the event was a testament to the strong bonds within the Athena Care Homes family and its commitment to charitable causes.

The Bridge For Heroes, the event’s chosen charity, provides vital support to the armed forces community. Its dedicated team of trustees, staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that veterans and their families receive the help they need, whether through direct support, referrals or social engagement activities.

The event was such a success, residents were still talking about afterward and there are plans for the next one.