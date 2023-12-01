After two postponements due to bad weather, Ken Johnson of Lynn Priory Rotary Club took the plunge and completed his first tandem skydive at the age of 69 to raise money for two major cancer charities.

The jump took place last month at the North London Skydiving Centre at Wimblington.

Three more volunteers missed out on this occasion but hope to do their skydivers in the spring.

Ken taking off from the plane during his sky dive

The charities being supported are Children with Cancer UK and Norfolk’s Big C.

Children with Cancer UK helps to fund significant research to improve the life chances of children with cancer, while the Big C helps and supports adults and the parents of children with cancer.

So far, Ken has raised more than £1,000 in sponsorship and it is hoped the skydivers will reach their target of £5,000.

After the dive Ken said: “It’s been on my bucket list for a while and I would just say to anybody who is thinking of doing it just do it because it is an absolutely wonderful experience.

“The instructor totally put my mind at ease and allayed any fears I might have had, after all he’s going with you and he certainly doesn’t want to kill himself.

“Go ahead do it and enjoy it.”

David Mills, of Priory Rotary organised the fundraiser but is unable to join the team as there isn’t a suitable harness available in the UK which would protect his pacemaker, a club spokesperson said.

However, he is dedicated to the cause and is leading the fundraising activity on behalf of the club. You can donate to both causes by visiting their website.

