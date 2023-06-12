Plans to convert a former department store in Lynn into flats have been given the green light.

Debenhams on Lynn’s High Street has been given the go-ahead from West Norfolk Council to be turned into four two-bedroom flats and a one four-bedroom property.

The store closed in 2020 and has remained empty since then, but now Starlow Investments has been granted permission for the flats to take up the space.

Debenhams in Lynn closed in 2020. Picture: Ian Burt

The flats will go on the first and second floors of the building and the ground floor will still be used for retail purposes.

The proposals come with some changes, such as a new staircase and lobby along with windows and entrances.

However it is said that the changes will maintain the character of the Edwardian building.

A planning officer report states: “The loss of the retail use is not considered to adversely impact on the overall vitality of the town centre.

“It is also the case that the property has been empty since Debenhams ceased trading.

“It is a very large retail unit to fill, and it is of note that the large ground floor is to be retained as retail, save for a new staircase and dedicated cycle parking for the flats.”