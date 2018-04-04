Go green for Easter at Swaffham fair

There was a sustainable alternative to the more traditional activities as Swaffham hosted a green Easter fair at the weekend.

The event, which took place at the Green Britain Centre on Saturday, was organised by the Norwich-based group Healthy You, Healthy Planet and billed as a fun chance for families to find out how to live more environmentally-friendly lives.

Highlights of the day included a session on housing issues led by Mark Soundie, of the Ministry of Building Innovation and Education, founded by TV architect George Clarke, plus an information station offering ideas on sustainable recipes and how to reduce plastic and food waste in the home.

There was also facepainting for youngsters and a showing of Dr Seuss’s The Lorax – a family friendly film with an environmental message.

Nearly 200 people have now joined the Healthy You Healthy Planet’s Facebook group and officials say more events are being planned.

The Norwich-based organisation offers a range of programmes designed to help people live in a more sustainable way, including plant-based lifestyle workshops, sustainability talks and stress management workshops for school staff and students.