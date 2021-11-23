After a break this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, Priory Rotary of Lynn are delighted to announce that its highly successful Swimarathon is to return to St James pool on Saturday, March 12.

Its intention is to raise at least £20,000 for as many local charities as possible.

The Swimarathon involves teams of up to six swimming against each other in relays, for as many lengths of the pool as they can in 55 minutes.

Priory Rotary will be holding their charity swim next year. (53223638)

Running from 12.15pm to 8.15pm the event is open to all ages and abilities, and entry is free.

The aim is for the swimmers to have fun while raising money for local charities by obtaining sponsorship for their efforts.

There will also be a Mini Swimarathon event in the learner pool, to give children who would struggle to swim 25m lengths a chance to take part.

Priory Rotary will be holding their charity swim next year. (53223658)

This will involve teams of four, and run from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

In 2019, Priory’s first Swimarathon attracted 28 teams and raised more than £11,000 for six charities.

The following year saw 39 teams raise nearly £15,000, benefitting mainly youth-oriented local charities including the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, the West Norfolk branch of Waveney and Norfolk Mind, West Norfolk Young Carers, Little Discoverers, the Purfleet Trust, Reach for a Star and Theresa’s Tiny Treasures.

Entries for 2022 are already coming in, and anyone who would like to enter a team should make contact as soon as possible as there are only 48 spaces available for the main swimarathon and 32 for the mini.

Teams can be from schools, businesses, charities, youth organisations, sports clubs, families or just groups of friends and anyone who would like to take part and raise money for good causes.

Jonathan Holmes, organiser, said "The Swimarathon is a tremendous event, and it is great to see so many swimmers enjoying themselves.

"We get teams who see this as a fitness challenge to swim as many lengths as possible in their time slot, and others who just enjoy being a part of the occasion.

"We also owe a great deal to the generosity of our headline sponsor, Adrian Flux Insurance, and the many other local businesses whose sponsorship is so vital to the event’s success.

I would also like to thank the volunteers who make this event possible, not only from Priory Rotary and their Satellite Group, but also from Trinity Rotary and many others who give up their time."

For more information, to enter a team, to sponsor or to volunteer, contact jjcmholmes@gmail.com or visit here