Witnesses are being sought after an alleged distraction burglary on a Lynn housing estate last week.

Valuable gold jewellery was reported to have been stolen during the incident at an address on Bure Close, Fairstead, which happened at around 4pm on Thursday.

Police say two men knocked on the door of the property, claiming to be water company workers who were investigating a nearby damaged pipe.

After they were shown into the property, one of the men distracted a resident downstairs, while the other went upstairs.

The jewellery was only found to be missing after the pair had left the premises.

Both men described as white, "young" men, of slim build and average height.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, are being urged to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact Det Con Gemma Garner at Swaffham Police Station via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 36/96464/21.