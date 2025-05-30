A “gold” line-up for an annual free music festival has been announced ahead of its 40th anniversary.

Festival Too will be returning to the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn throughout June and July.

This year is a special one, as organisers mark four decades of free entertainment for the people of West Norfolk.

Tony Hadley, who was the lead in Spandau Ballet, is headlining

Many big names have taken to the stage to perform in the historic marketplace since 1985.

Big names this year include Spandau Ballet lead Tony Hadley, former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson and Northern Irish trio Ash.

The iconic frontman of Spandau Ballet, Hadley, will be headlining on Saturday, July 5, for the festival’s “birthday party to remember”.

Ella Henderson, who was on The X Factor in 2012, is also coming to Lynn

A tribute to the festival’s founding era, the evening features Liverpool pop sensation Sonia, the UK’s top 80s tribute act Wild Boys, and the headline performance from Mr Hadley himself.

But first, calling all “Swifties”, kicking off Festival Too on Saturday, June 28, is Taylored Swift, a “dazzling” tribute to global superstar Taylor Swift.

She will be followed by a second tribute, Noasis, described as the “ultimate” Oasis replica, which has apparently had the nod of approval from Liam Gallagher himself.

Rick Parfitt Jnr is coming to Lynn

A fireworks display will be lighting up the Lynn skyline to mark the start of the festival.

The following day is all about celebrating homegrown talent. Local bands and artists will take the spotlight.

A special highlight sees the return of Festival Too legends, Edison Lighthouse - the band that has played the festival more than any other over the past four decades.

On Friday, July 4, the Rick Parfitt Jnr Band brings high-energy rock to the crowd.

The momentum continues into the final weekend. On Friday, July 11, iconic Northern Irish trio Ash headline fresh from their Glastonbury set.

Known for hits Oh Yeah, Girl from Mars and Shining Light, their performance promises to be a festival highlight.

Irish trio Ash will be coming to Lynn

The grand finale on Saturday, July 12, features Lynn’s own Adam Tucker, fresh from his vocal performance in the Robbie Williams biopic ‘Better Man’, followed by Jo O’Meara of S Club fame.

The festival then closes with powerhouse vocalist and songwriter Ella Henderson, who appeared on The X Factor in 2012, and has had several top ten hits.