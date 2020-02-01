The development of new cinema screens inside Lynn’s Corn Exchange represents a “golden opportunity” for the town, council leaders claimed this week.

The project faced repeated questions over its potential viability and sustainability before final approval was granted last autumn.

But, with contractors having been at work on the site for several weeks, West Norfolk Council chiefs hope the scheme will build on a highly successful end to 2019.

How one of the cinema screens in the Corn Exchange might look. Picture: McFarlane Latter Architects (28011339)

Elizabeth Nockolds, the authority’s deputy leader said this week: “Following the most successful panto run ever, over 22,000 people came and enjoyed the show, this is the perfect time to start this work.

“The Alive Corn Exchange will have a bright new look and the cinema will bring more people in to King’s Lynn who will hopefully stay for longer.

“This is a golden opportunity for the town.”

Two new cinema screens, with seating for 52 and 58 people respectively, are currently being developed. Roof and stonework repairs are also being undertaken.

The venue will re-open for live shows in early March, with one of the first events being the Mayor’s Business Awards, organised in association with the Lynn News. The first film screenings are expected to take place there this summer.

