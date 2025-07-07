The crowds were wowed once again as stars took to the stage for the second week of Festival Too.

The weather was perfect for festival-goers who packed into Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday and Saturday to enjoy the free entertainment, billed as one of Europe’s largest non-ticketed events.

Topping the bill on Friday at this year’s 40th anniversary festival was the Rick Parfitt Jnr Band, making a return visit to the town. The band thanked all the organisers and volunteers for staging such magnificent free event. Other acts that evening included Battle of the Bands winners, Dead Horse.

Saturday headliner Tony Hadley was a big hit with the crowds. Picture: Ian Ward

Saturday saw Springwood’s Boogaloo open the entertainment followed by a sparkling line-up of top names with Liverpool songster Sonia, the popular Wild Boys taking to the stage before headliner Tony Hadley gave a ‘Gold’ performance, belting out top tunes.

This weekend is the festival finale. Friday’s entertainment starts with Easy Tears at 7.30pm, followed by The 355s around 8.15pm, Eades around 9pm and headliners Ash scheduled for a 10pm performance. This iconic Northern Irish trio, fresh from their Glastonbury set, are known for hits including ‘Oh Yeah’, ‘Girl from Mars’ and ‘Shining Light’.

Saturday’s line-up starts with Little Planets at 7pm, followed by Adam Tucker 7.50pm, Jo O’Meara, who was a member of the popular S Club group, at 8.45pm, with multi-platinum selling artist Ella Henderson bringing the festival to a close with an hour-long performance due to start at 10pm.

Back at Festival Too, the Rick Parfitt Jnr Band were as popular as ever. Picture: Ian Ward

Ella has had more than a billion streams and 11 UK 10 hits including ‘Glow’, ‘Let’s Go Home Together’, ‘Ghost’ and collaborations with Sigala, Kygo and David Guetta. Her powerhouse vocals are set to be a fitting end to the anniversary event.

There will also be town centre roving entertainment on Saturday including music, a balloon artist and wooden figurine man.

There’s also the Festival Too After Party at the Corn Exchange with dancing to 90s anthems so make sure you get your tickets.

Headliner Tony Hadley gave a 'Gold' performance at Festival Too on Saturday. Picture: Ian Ward

See full festival details and times at: festivaltoo.co.uk

