Goldings up and running as latest King’s Lynn pub

A Lynn pub has been given a new lease of life after business owners spent two years giving it a much-needed makeover and reopened it as family pub and deli in time for Christmas.

The former Wenns pub on Lynn’s Saturday Market Place has been reopened by Richard and Lucy Golding, owners of the award-winning Market Bistro, following two years of renovations.

The Saturday Market Place has seen improvements since the Heritage Lottery Fund put up £1 million to try to kick-start a rejuvenation of the area.

Mr Golding said: “The Wenns was always quite rough, we would come down to find blood on the pavement in the mornings and eventually it was shut down two years ago. We wanted to turn it into a family pub.”

When asked if they were interested the couple said yes and after two years of working on the 19th century listed building, they now have six holiday apartments upstairs which are run as a hotel, the deli and the pub.

While improvements were being made to the historic building, Mr and Mrs Golding were told that had it not been for their investment, it might not have survived the next two years due to the walls and foundations leaning to one side.

Mr Golding said: “It’s all about breathing life back into this end of town.

“King’s Lynn is beautiful, I love living here and looking out at all these beautiful buildings, but now we need to work on building up tourism.

“With the lottery funding money and more independent business owners setting up, this area is really coming alive.”

Richard and Lucy Golding moved to the area 16 years ago and after spending some time running the Orange Tree at Thornham, the couple opened Market Bistro eight years ago.

Talking of their latest project, Mr Golding said: “It’s different to Market Bistro, this is a pub where it’s all about the beer and the food. Two of our biggest sellers are the beers and the gin.

“At the moment we’re just doing bar snacks but the plan is to offer traditional pub meals, so many pubs try and do gastro-style food these days, but we want something simple and classic.”

Goldings is the second public house to open on Lynn High Street in recent months, following the launch of the Nip & Growler at the other end of the street.