Goldwing riders’ Hunstanton gathering raises thousands for air ambulance

Dozens of Honda Goldwing owners assembled for their annual gathering and Light Parade in Hunstanton at the weekend.

Around 50 of the bikes and trikes, a three-wheeled version, their metalwork sparkling in the occasional sunlight, drew visitors as they lined up on The Green.

It was a display of big money bikes normally costing from £26,000 to £40,000, but even more for the three-wheeled version.

Roy Penn, Norfolk representative of the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britian, said: “We’re dyed-in-the-wool bikers and three wheels are a bit more stable for those of us who are getting on a bit.”

This annual event, one of the first on the club’s 2018 calendar, was a biker-lovers day out - one of four they hold in the region each year - which also had a serious side.

Mr Penn said: “We’re having a good weekend but we’re also collecting money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. We normally collect around £2,000 to £2,500 each year.

“These sort of events are held all over the country by the different regions of the Gold Wing club.”

Norfolk bikers, out in force, were joined by riders from as far away as Kent, the Midlands and the North of England.

Also there were David and Molly Webb. His life was saved by the speedy response of the air ambulance in 2002 and they have supported the club’s efforts ever since with a fund-rising stall.

With two helicopters the East Anglian Air Ambulance needs to raise £5 million a year.

Mr Webb said: “We are the only air ambulance service in the country that can fly at night as well as during the day.”

As darkness fell the bikers paraded through the town, their bikes festooned with lights, the sounds of bells, sirens and hooters announcing their arrival.

The evening ended with a social at Searles Leisure Resort where trophies were awarded to the owners of the best bike and trike, voted for by members of the public.

The club’s next fundraising event is a bucket collection in New Conduit Street, Lynn, in May.