King's Lynn Golf Club has raised a tee-mendous £1,792 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The amount was raised by members of the club – men, ladies, seniors and juniors – by playing in past immediate president Philip Gurr's President's Week competitions and donations by those members unable to play.

Mr Gurr was president from 2019 to 2022. The new president, which was announced at the recent annual meeting, will be Mike Sackree.

Cheque presentation from King's Lynn Golf Club's past immediate president Philip Gurr to Howard Moore Macmillan Cancer Support representative. MLNF-22MF30258

