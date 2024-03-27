A golf club has announced its charity partnership for the year will be one that aims to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

King’s Lynn Golf Club will be working with the 8:56 Foundation, and will be offering support to the charity throughout the year.

The 8:56 Foundation was set up in September 2021 in memory of Lee Calton, a keen Linnets supporter who would often catch the 8:56 Saturday train to and from Lynn on match days.

From left: Richard Brown - King's Lynn GC Mens Captain, Raymond Sherring - 8:56 Foundation, Mary Wilson - King's Lynn GC Ladies Captain and Richard Watson - 8:56 Foundation

The foundation aims to raise awareness of men’s mental health after Lee took his life in April 2021.

The charity will now receive support from the golf club.

Golf club captain Richard Brown said: “The 8.56 Foundation is the charity of choice for all elements of the club, not only the men’s section. Relevant and local, we look forward to supporting them this year.”

Matt Oakes, chairman of the 8:56, added: “We would like to thank both Richard and Mary, the 2024 captains, for choosing the foundation as their Charitable Partner for the year.

“We see this is as another significant partnership and is our first link-up with a golf club in this way.

“We will be supporting the club by holding a Mental Health Champion Training course and look forward to hosting our annual Golf Day at the club in July”.

For more details about the 8:56 Foundation, visit their website.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnnews.co.uk