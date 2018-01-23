Golf enthusiasts give back to the peedway Rider Benevolent Fund

More than £1,800 was raised for the Speedway Rider Benevolent Fund when supporters gathered for the third annual Lewis Kerr Golf Day.

The event, which took place at Heacham Manor Golf Club, raises money for the Speedway Rider Benevolent Fund who supported Lynn Stars rider Lewis during his recovery after he was seriously injured in a horror crash at Peterborough in August 2015.

Some 15 teams took part in the competitions and the winners were Liam Kerr, Jason Kerr, Steve Smart and Tate Bailey who are pictured above with Lewis, left.

Picture: submitted