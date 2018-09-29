Golfers putt £6,000 in SSAFA charity pot

Ian Pilcher (SSAFA Golf Manager), Mike Payne with Ray Bussey (Bawburgh Golf Club), Kevin Pellatt (SSAFA Chairman) (4429953)

A total of 48 players from 20 Norfolk-based golf clubs competed in this year’s SSAFA Norfolk Seniors Golf Tournament on Monday.

Players from Heacham Manor, Swaffham, Ryston and Feltwell qualified for the final’s day event, which saw the county-wide tournament’s fundraising total top £6,000 for Armed Forces charity SSAFA.

In total, more than £40,000 has been donated from clubs and competitors across 14 seasons of the charity tournament.

The 2018 funds now add to this pot, with this year’s figure exceeding any total raised in previous years.

Event organiser Ian Pilcher said: “SSAFA Norfolk is immensely grateful to the management team of Bawburgh Golf Club, who presented the course and staged the whole event to a very high standard, in all respects.

“The donors of prizes, including Marston’s Brewery, the commanding officer of RAF Marham and the management of the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club, were truly appreciated.”

Pictured above, Ian Pilcher and Mike Payne with Ray Bussey and Kevin Pellatt.

Picture: SUBMITTED.